Kwadwo Safo Jnr has revealed that he still maintains a very good relationship with his ex-wife, Juliet Ibrahim

The Kantanka CEO described Juliet as his buddy while adding that his current wife was in good terms with the actress

Safo Jnr and Juliet Ibrahim got wedded in 2010 but broke up after fours in a marriage that brought forth one son

Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the CEO of Kantanka Automobile, has opened up about how he relates with his ex-wife Juliet Ibrahim after their breakup.

According to Safo Jnr, he has a very nice relationship with the beautiful actress even though they are no more together.

Speaking in a recent interview with Bola Ray on GHOne TV, the Kantanka boss described Juliet Ibrahim as his friend.

"Yeah...Juliet is my buddy," he said when asked if her and Juliet were friends.

Juliet Ibrahim's relationship with Kwadwo Safo's wife

Kwadwo Safo indicated his current wife, Zainab Bonkano, also has a good relationship with Juliet Ibrahim.

"They [my wife and Juliet] are cool as well. I mean they have a mutual respectful relationship," he said.

Father's advice

The Kantanka CEO revealed that he still maintains a good relationship with his ex-wife because of his upbringing.

Explaining further, Safo Jnr stated that his father has always advised him not to ever insult or disrespect any woman he has even been intimate with.

This advice, he said, has been part of his life training and he will never depart from it.

Watch the video as shared on Instagram:

Kwadwo Safo and Juliet Ibrahim's marriage

Juliet Ibrahim and Kwadwo Safo Jnr got wedded in 2010 in a marriage that was considered a lovely union.

But it did not stand the test of time with the two parting ways in June 2014. They had one son called Jayden who Kwadwo Safo talked about as his second child.

