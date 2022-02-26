Kantanka Automobile CEO Kwadwo Safo Jnr recently opened the doors of his mansion to Bola Ray for his Revealed show

During their conversation, Safo Jnr revealed that he does not know the number of cars he owns now

According to the Kantanka boss, his cars are so many that he keeps them in two collections, the old and new

Kantanka Automobiles CEO Kwadwo Safo Jnr has shown Bola Ray his plush mansion. Safo Jnr opened his doors to Bola as part of his appearance on GHOne TV's Revealed.

In a trailer video shared on Bola Ray's Instagram page, the renowned broadcaster was seen standing in front of a fleet of expensive cars. Among them was a Rolls Royce, a Range Rover, and a G-Wagon.

During their conversation, Kwadwo Safo disclosed that he has a fascination for cars and watches adding that he keeps two separate collections of cars, the old and the new.

Kwadwo Safo's car collection

He explained that car models designed in the early 2010s are now old for him so he keeps those ones separate from the new ones he owns.

"I have an old and new section...maybe 2010, 11, 12 models in the old section," he said.

When asked about the number of cars he owns, the Kantanka CEO disclosed that he does not know because he cannot count them.

"Truthfully I can't count. I'm being very honest...Some are not even parked here," he said.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr's GHC1.4m watch

During the same interview, Kwadwo Safo Jnr revealed that he owns a watch that cost him 150,000 pounds (almost GHC1.4m).

The CEO of Kantanka Automobiles disclosed that it was his most expensive timepiece for now and he would like to buy more expensive ones.

A later video popped up showing the Kantanka boss showing off the said watch at his 36th birthday party.

Watch the interview below:

Kwadwo Safo celebrates birthday

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Safo Jnr recently celebrated his birthday in style. Safo Jnr turned 36 years old on Thursday, February 24, 2021.

In celebration of the Kantanka CEO's new age, a private birthday party was organized in his honour.

The party came off at the Kwadwo Safo's plush residence.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that the CEO of Kantanka Automobiles had shared a photo from his plush mansion.

The photo showed many of the young CEO's luxury cars parked on the big compound of the house which is located at Kwabenya, a suburb of Accra.

Among the cars in the photo which was shared by Safo Jnr to motivate his fans to work hard were G-Wagon, Land Cruisers, and Kantanka cars

