Bongo Ideas, also known as Journalist Albert, has apologized to famous sports journalist, Nathan Quao

According to him, he was unmeasured in his submission and he hopes Nathan finds a place in his heart to forgive him

A lot of Ghanaians on social media have been bashing the young man and rebuking him for his disrespectfulness

Infamous Ghanaian social media sensation, Journalist Albert, has rendered an unqualified apology for his derogatory comments against respected Ghanaian journalist, Nathan Quao and his newly-wedded wife.

Nathan Quao got married to his beautiful bride and shared photos from the event on March 2, 2022, under which post Albert shared an unfriendly opinion.

Speaking on his Twitter space, Albert said:

"I apologize to Nathan Quao and his wife. And I'm not faking it. What I said was a foolish comment to say under the post of someone who is celebrating his wedding", he said.

Journalist Albert And Nathan Quao's Family Photo credit: @nathan_quao; @BongoIdeas

Source: Twitter

The young man further added:

"I condemn myself. I'm sorry and feel very remorseful about what I wrote. I honestly had no intention of hitting so hard at them, I feel my commentary was so immature."

What Ghanaians are saying

@ThaNewton replying to @BongoIdeas said:

This bongo guy has never been wise. I think he’s cursed. Tramadol induced comment nkoaa wey dey make. Gyimii gyimii to the highest level

@KofiFiakuna said:

Your network is worth your net worth. Careful how you trend. Being firm doesn't guarantee "stupid statements". Know your tweets equals your CV (good or bad). Don't follow agenda and being talk of social media always. Much love

Nathan Quao's wedding

As YEN.com.gh reported, Quao who is the editor of the Citi Sports desk announced his marriage by sharing some photos on Twitter.

Citi FM/TV sports presenter Nathan Quao has gone off the eligible bachelors' list. Quao has got hitched in a lovely marriage ceremony in Accra.

The broadcaster tied the knot with his beautiful fiancé, identified as Georgina a.k.a. Maame Adjoa on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

In his tweet, Quao indicated that he had promised to make Maame Adjoa his wife and it had happened two years after the promise.

Source: YEN.com.gh