One of the sons of Afia Schwarzenegger has been seen in a video flaunting a pretty lady on social media

The young man was seen posing with the lady in a number of photos and was also seen seated with her

The duo made an appearance at the funeral of Afia Schwar's twin son's grandfather's funeral; which was held in Kumasi

One of the twin sons of Ghanaian media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenegger, has popped up in trends following a new video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man was seen showing off a pretty young lady who was beaming with smiles.

The duo was spotted in many photos and video snippets as they sat close to each other during the funeral of Afia Schwar's dad.

The young lady, in the video, was seen wearing a red funeral attire made out of African print. She appeared to be 'feeling herself' as she posed for some photos and video snippets.

One of the photos saw the two looking at each other as they beamed with smiles while posing on the park on which the funeral was held.

Another photo saw Afia Schwar's son holding the waist of the lady as they smiled and posed in front of a car.

Afia Schwar Shades Mzbel; Says Singer’s Father’s Funeral Was Poor Like Our Day

Speaking about Afia Schwar's dad's funeral, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghanaian actress, has taken a swipe at her former best friend, Mzbel, in a new video after they both buried their fathers.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Afia Schwar’s Instagram, she thanked her guests for attending in their numbers and making the ceremony rich.

She particularly thanked the Ashanti Region for having beautiful funeral rites so much so that people were impressed with how her father’s funeral ceremony was organised.

Afia then mentioned that her father’s funeral was not poor like the funeral held for one Alhaji at Gbawe.

According to her, that funeral was like the kids’ favourite party held in school, Our Day. She claimed that people even had to borrow shoes to attend that poor funeral ceremony.

