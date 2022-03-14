Ghana's controversial actress, Afia Schwar, has shaded her former best friend, Mzbel, over their fathers' funeral ceremony

She said her father's funeral was big and organised with honour, while Mzbel's father was poorly organised

Afia Schwar said Mzbel's father's funeral was simple just like children's Our Day, and also, some who attended had to borrow shoes to wear

Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, has taken a swipe at her former best friend, Mzbel, in a new video after they both buried their fathers.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Afia Schwar’s Instagram, she thanked her guests for attending in their numbers and making the ceremony rich.

She particularly thanked the Ashanti Region for having beautiful funeral rites so much so that people were impressed with how her father’s funeral ceremony was organised.

Afia then mentioned that her father’s funeral was not poor like the funeral held for one Alhaji at Gbawe.

According to her, that funeral was like the kids’ favourite party held in school, Our Day.

She claimed that people even had to borrow shoes to attend that poor funeral ceremony.

Everyone in Ghana knows that she is referring to Mzbel. Her father was a Muslim and his 40-day funeral rites were held in Gbawe a week earlier to Afia Schwar’s father’s funeral.

Fans react to Afia Schwar’s video

Afia’s video has garnered some responses from fans with some disagreeing with her.

Others, however, only laughed over her mischief.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

lilianamakye: “I dnt why but i was waiting for video paaaa#ourday.”

bonsuprincess64: “Afia you made me laugh this morning love you bunch.”

mhizz_mary_poundz: “Early morning business morning violence paa nie.”

nadesh_boakye1: “This isn’t necessary though… I live you.”

iam_jenicole: “Ourday for alaji shade of the year.”

kwamemotion1: “Our Day paaaa.”

yaba_yaa: “Sis Afia won't kill person.... one day ur violence will kill somebody.”

isabella_tetteh: “I like the way you balance ur opponents.”

lizaanaaangel: “I just love this soul.”

mens_clothinggh: “Eeeeiii sister Afia.”

Friends turned enemies

The two formerly best friends have now turned into bitter enemies and they keep fighting and exposing each other.

Afia Schwar, in an earlier publication by YEN.com.gh, said Mzbel begged her to sleep with Kofi Amoabeng.

She accused Mzbel of betraying her by going ahead to sleep with men she introduced to her as her best friend.

Afia also accused Mzbel of stealing some documents from her, stressing that she will never ever be friends with her again.

She has also said Mzbel slept with the missing musician Castro and has warned Mzbel to come and tell the world the flagbearer she is sleeping with before she Afia does so.

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar and the mother have been accused of "acting" at her father's funeral for money.

Her friend Tracey Boakye also caused massive traffic when she dashed money to people who had lined-up in front of her.

