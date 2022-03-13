Ghanaian actress Afia Schwar has got fans emotional with her comportment in church for her father's thanksgiving service

She was there with her family on Sunday, March 12, a day after the burial service of her father in Kumasi

Her softness in church and overall behaviour has got fans praising her for being humble to God that much

For the first time, it seems Ghanaians have seen a soft part of Afia Schwar’s personality and they are so emotional.

Afia displayed this aspect of her life in church, where she had gone for her late father’s thanksgiving service.

She was there with some family members, including her twin sons who stood behind her.

She is seen dressed decently and well-covered and looking all calm unlike her usual ‘hard’ days.

Afia is seen with the microphone and heard saying that she thanks the church members for their role in ensuring that her father’s funeral was a success.

She then bowed slightly with both hands placed on the knees – a sign of deep humility in appreciating what someone has done.

The pastor then took the microphone from Afia and after speaking for a while, asked to pray for her.

Afia quickly went down on her knees for the prayers.

Fans react to Afia’s behaviour in church

The video has touched some of Afia’s fans and they have reacted.

Shapes in sizes gh, for instance, admired Afia’s humility to God:

shapes_in_sizezgh: “Your humility to God alone!”

Omarion also agreed with Afia holding the thanksgiving service in the church:

omarionwan8: “God said everything we must give thanks to him.”

Pascaline observed that the pastor wanted to make a comment about Afia but kept quiet:

pascalineaborgeh: “The pastor nearly said something about her but he kept quiet. Hahaha.”

Tracey Boakye dashes money at Afia Schwar's father's funeral

Meanwhile, still on the funeral, Kumawood actress, and businesswoman, Tracey Boakye, has caused massive traffic at Afia Schwar’s father’s funeral when she dashed money to some people there.

Boakye is seen comfortably seated with the traditional dancers at the event approached him and lined up for some cash.

As customs demands, Tracey Boaye pulled out her purse and started bringing out 50 cedis note to the people.

She has been hailed on social media for this showy display of her riches.

