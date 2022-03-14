Afia Schwar spiced up her father's final funeral rites with a little drama as she slapped a man on his face

Schwar slapped the young man for seemingly trying to pick money that had been sprayed on her while dancing

A video of the unfortunate incident has popped up online and it has been fast trending on social media platforms

There was a little drama at the thanksgiving service for Afia Schwarzenegger's late father, Augustine Adjei, on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Schwar landed a hot slap on the face of a man during one of her dance sessions at the ceremony. It is believed that the young man tried to pick money which had been showered on Schwar.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwar and her family buried her late father on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Kumasi.

Afia Schwar landed a hot slap on man's face at her father's funeral

Source: Instagram

The family followed up the burial with a thanksgiving service which saw many stars performing. One of the performers was gospel singer Empress Gifty.

During Gifty's performance, Schwar got on the dancefloor in the midst of her friends to praise God. While dancing, the friends sprayed some notes of cedis on her.

In a video shared on Instagram, a young man was seen moving towards where Schwar and her friends were dancing. He bent down in what looked like an attempt to pick money that had fallen on the ground.

That did not end well for the young man as Schwar stopped him with a slap. When he tried to make a move, those around separated them. The young man walked off to where the band was.

Shugatiti bashed over her dress to Schwar's dad's funeral

Meanwhile, actress and Instagram model Shugatiti has come under bashing on social media over her choice of dress at the funeral of Afia Schwar's father on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Appearing at the funeral grounds, Shugatiti, who refers to Schwar as her godmother, was dressed in a black and white cloth which has been deemed too short.

Wontumi brings joy to Afia Schwar

Earlier, Chairman Wontumi's presence at the funeral grounds had brought some much-needed happiness to the face of Afia Schwar who had been left heartbroken.

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Schwar broke down and wept uncontrollably as the burial ceremony started.

It took the efforts of Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah to console and calm her down before she could resume her seat.

Afia Schwar buys GHC10k cow for her father's funeral

Prior to the funeral, Schwar had left no expense spared as she went shopping for a cow to be used to prepare food at her dad's burial and funeral ceremony.

According to a blogger who was with Schwar at the Kumasi Abattoir, she spent GHC10,000 to buy a cow.

Source: YEN.com.gh