Afia Schwa has been heard in a video speaking to a vendor who was at the just-ended funeral of her father

She was heard asking the vendor to corroborate her claims of buying a cow to honour her dad

Nana Tornardo earlier claimed he called the abattoir only to be told Afia Schwar bought goats instead of a cow

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Radio and TV personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa has been heard and seen in a video talking to a man who provided his service at her dad's funeral held in Kumasi.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwar was trying to prove to the world that she bought a cow to celebrate her dad.

Afia Schwar Proves She Bought Cow Instead Of Goat For Dad's Funeral

Source: Instagram

She appeared to have called the man tasked to grill the meat for guests at the funeral which was held on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: YEN.com.gh