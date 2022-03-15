Afia Schwarzenegger has revealed that her dad's funeral cost her a whopping GHC200,000 to organize

According to her, Angel Group of Companies CEO Dr Kwaku Oteng contributed more than 25% of taht amount

The actress has been on a 'thank you' spree following the successful organization of the funeral over the weekend

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenegger, has revealed the amount she used for her dad's burial.

While speaking in a self-recorded video and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Afia Schwar indicated that she spent GHC200,000 to organize her dad's funeral.

The late Mr Augistine Agyei, father of the outspoken media personality, was laid to rest on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Following a successful event, Afia Schwar, who was seen seated in what looked like a hotel room, recounted what happened during the 2-day event.

According to her, the entire funeral cost GHC200,000 to organize and she went ahead to mention of the benevolent donors to this cause.

Afia Schwar revealed that Chief Executive Officer of the Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng single-handedly contributed GHC60,000 out of the total amount.

