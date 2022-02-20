Ghanaian dancehall, Shatta Wale, has always been in the news sometimes for good and wrong reasons.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The award-winning singer on Thursday, February 17, 2022, went viral after a video of him kissing one of his loyal fans.

Well, this is not the first time Shatta Wale has dominated the headlines for his kissing skills.

4 times Shatta Wale dominated the headlines with his weird kisses (Photo credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled four times Shatta Wale took over the internet with her weird kisses.

1. Shatta Wale and Michy

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

4 times Shatta Wale dominated the headlines with his iconic kisses (Photo credit: Shatta Wale/Youtube.com)

Source: Instagram

During Shatta Wale's Reign Album launch in October 2018, he surprised Michy who is his baby mama.

In one of his performances with Michy, she proposed to her with a ring and then kissed her.

Well, Shatta Wale and Michy couldn't live to that dream as they parted ways.

2. Shatta Wale and Stionebwoy

4 times Shatta Wale dominated the headlines with his iconic kisses (Photo credit: Instagram/Sweet Maame Adwoa)

Source: Original

The beef between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy was intensified in 2019 when it nearly turned bloody.

Stonebwoy pulled a gun on stage during the 2019 VGMA and the two were arrested.

However, in order to smoke a peace pipe between the two, they held a press conference and during the event, Shatta Wale kissed Stonebwoy on his chin

3. Shatrta Wale and Elfreda

Shatta Wale is in love again and she took the internet by storm by flaunting his new girlfriend.

The controversial singer released videos and photos with Elfreda in a lovey-dovey position.

Shatta Wale and Elfreda in most of their videos and photos were captured kissing.

4. Shatta Wale and Shatta Kumoji

Shatta Kumoji, is said to be one of his loyal and selfless security personnel who has been with Shatta Wale over the years.

In the video making waves online, the Freedom hitmaker was seen gifting Shatta Kumoji, one of his diamond neck chains which he followed with a kiss on the lip.

The video drew massive reactions from social media users.

Sam George And Shatta Wale Smoke Peace Pipe After Music Star Insults

Ningo Prampram Sam George and Dancehall music star Shatta Wale have smoked the peace pipe after a brief spat on social media on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Sam George rubbed off wrongly on Shatta Wale after a video of the latter in an unusual situation with one of his friends.

The video, as earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, showed Shatta Wale kissing the guy who has been identified as Shatta Kumoji, one of his bodyguards. Shatta was said to be welcoming Kumoji back into his camp after a fallout.

Source: YEN.com.gh