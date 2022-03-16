Strongman's daughter, Simona, has got many people talking about her on social media with her new video

She is seen sitting on her mother's laps and singing one of Daddy Lumba's songs word for word as if she understands the lyrics

Simona gestured with her hands while she sang and this has got people wondering if she is indeed two years old

Rapper Strongman’s daughter, Simona, has been tagged a wonder child by some of her fans online.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Simona is seen singing one of Daddy Lumba’s songs lyric for lyric.

She is seen seated on her mother’s laps, and while they both sang, Simona made gestures with her left hand showing how much she was enjoying the song.

Fans react to the 2-year-old’s video

Many people are simply astonished to see a little girl of Simona’s age behaving as she did in the video.

Some have wondered if she is indeed 2 years, while others have praised her for her exceptional intelligence.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

akosuaaadomaa_bambi: “So who teaches this gal all this songs eiiiii me Saf I can't even song it eiooo.”

tricia.adom: “Go Simona.”

va__larie: “Eeei Simo,you make me wonder oo,wow.”

globaladusafowah: “No wonder u re my child, if lumba is not played, no music works for me … my love, checking ur age again… wait , going to the hospital now… eiiii.”

n__a_n_a_adwoa: “Eiii grandma Ei but how old is she again cos …”

simonastrongfanpage: “pls ooo granny we beg oo eeei boi u can do everything eeeeeiiiiiiiiiiii akwadaaa nyame.”

hajia_kwalisa_closet: “See her 8 teeth.”

maameruthy: “I don't even know the lyrics mpo.am ashamed of myself.”

caramel_naji: “Cutest thing I’ve ever seen.”

phillystrends: “Eeeeeiii this girl.”

pretty_lady_rocks: “How old is this baby girl again? Such an old soul, I love you baby Simona.”

derrickdei: “Simona de love is deep.”

maame_afia_aboagyewaa123: “Is the hand for me.”

_mr.pearson: “This girl is too old to be a child.”

yhaa_tilley: “Aaaaaaaaw aaaw aaaaw will give birth because of u people aaaadan Simona.”

