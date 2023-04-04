Harold Amenyah married his wife, Irene Owusu, over the weekend in a private ceremony where a leaked unedited photo nearly marred their happiness

Internet trolls immediately went to work harshly criticising the poor bride until new photos of her popped up to shut them up

But this may seem to be short-lived as the purported photo is not Harold's wife and the real lady has spoken up on Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a classic case of mistaken identity, Aminat Olasimbo, a young woman from Nigeria, has been mistaken for Harold Amenyah's new bride.

The lady, @bossladyoflagos, spoke up when she realised that she was trending in Ghana and that troublemakers were disturbing a beautiful bride with her photos.

Although there is some resemblance between Aminat Olasimbo, upon closer inspection, one can see that these two ladies are not the same person.

Lady mistaken for Harold Amenyah's wife speaks Photo credit: Twitter Instagram /@bossladyoflagos @iammrsamenyah

Source: Twitter

The Ghanaian social media landscape was thrown into a chaotic state as divergent views on photos of the newly wedded couple flooded the timeline.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a twist of fate, Mrs Harold Amenyah has found her twin in Nigeria after researchers dug for photos alleged to be her. Both ladies look gorgeous in low-cut hairstyles.

But the real lady in these photos has spoken up. Aminat shared the trending photo with this caption:

"Oh, I see why I am trending in Ghana because these bloggers just like causing problems. They are using my pictures to troll an innocent woman again."

She also chastised internet troll Bongo Ideas for his harsh, unwarranted assault on Harold Amenyah's new wife, Irene.

"This don’t make sense ‍♀️ How can a human being say such a thing?@BongoIdeas, you need to do better."

Vim Lady commends Harold Amenyah over his choice of wife

YEN.com.gh reported that Okay FM radio show host Afia Pokua, popularly called Vim Lady, congratulated Harold Amenyah for choosing a perfect wife for himself.

Vim Lady wrote a strongly worded letter to boost the young couples' morale against internet trolls.

She added that the essence of marriage is not superficial. According to Vim Lady, marrying a woman who gives you a peaceful home is better than a woman with a nice-looking wig.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh