Celebrity kid, Simona Strong, daughter of rapper Strongman Burner, has amazed her fans on social media with a video of her displaying her smartness.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her Instagram, Simona is seen sitting on a table and teaching her father.

She was mentioning the parts of the body and the father repeats after her.

A collage of Strongman and daughter Simona. Photo credit: @simonastrong/Instagram

Source: Instagram

After mentioning eyelashes and elbow, Simona realised that her father was looking at her face instead of the material they were using.

So, she stopped and ordered her father to “look on the chart”, while turning the father’s head with her right hand to the direction of the chart.

Her mother’s voice is heard in the background asking her to touch her elbow, knee, and wrist and Simona did that effortlessly.

When her mother asked her to clap for herself, Simona spelled C L A P, clap.

Ghanaians amazed over Simona’s video

The video has got many people praising the little girl and calling her smart and intelligent.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

iampatience33: “U such a brilliant girl.”

s.xn.dy: “Is the look on the chart for me ?”

adwoavee57: “Is daddy’s humbleness for me.”

kumasitv: “This child is going to be a blessing to the whole Ghana and beyond daddy and mummy u are blessed What a smart baby at age 2 wowwwww i’m not surprised cos at age 1 u did a lot love u babygirl.”

chef_ohenenana_brown: “Daddy look on the chart I really love this Queen.”

airquah__adepa: “Eii Simona cane daddy paa if he doesn't look on de chart u too smart.”

bengazypratt: “buh how did she got to know her Dad wasn't looking on the chat.”

shidalove_1.0: “Look on the chat she is very smart.”

nana_ama_tp: “She is very smart and I really love her.”

globaladusafowah: “Mon Bebe, I love u.”

maamee_agyekumwaah: “Soo Brilliant and Amazing.”

lg_beverages: “How old did u say she is again,I don’t believe she is 2 ah ah.”

3304mimi: “this one over me.. After a very boring meeting I said let me come online to release stress... And Bam!!!! This little princess just did it. Thank you.”

spen_dy_love20: “Charlie Baby so smart.”

odimaanana9: “Smart girl.”

