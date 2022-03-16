Rapper Medikal's wife, Fella Makafui, has got her fans and followers laughing with a comic video she shared

She mimicked a woman who was mourning at a funeral but still had appetite for food and drinks

Many of Fella's fans, including some of her colleague actresses have reacted to the video and were full of laughter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, Fella Makafui, has got fans laughing their heads off with another comic video she shared.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her Instagram, Medikal’s wife is seen acting like a bereaved woman who also wants to eat.

She is seen with a plate of spaghetti placed on her laps while she busily chewed her piece of chicken in her hand.

A collage of Fella Makafui. Photo credit: @fellamakafui/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Just then Fella started screaming “asew e, asew e” (asew means in-law) and started crying.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

All this while, she held the chicken in her hand while muttering some words amid 'tears'.

Someone sought to console her and brought Fella a glass of wine.

She accepted the glass and while still crying, she drank from it.

Fans react to Fella’s comic video

The video has got many people laughing. These include some of Fella’s own acting colleagues.

See some of the comments gathered by YEN.com.gh:

tracey_boakye: “Herh.”

sellygalley: “Hahaha.”

dionowusu181: “As for you oh no no no.”

official_chinnye: “Why u collect drink.”

nhanhayawlil: “Aaaah Fella ago report you to Dampare.”

awudu.alimatu722_: “Eii Fella.”

frimpomaa.georgina.737: “Aaaah Fella.”

nanadwoaduako8: “That's why I love you so much.”

10 funny videos of Medikal’s wife proving she is a talented comedian

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published 10 videos proving that Fella Makafui is not just good at mere acting but also a real comedian.

The videos show how effortlessly Fella Makafui can make her fans laugh and admire her deeper.

The funny videos of Fella also prove how down-to-earth and happy a soul she is.

Fella Makafui cleans her home like house girl

Fella Makafui also earned the praises of her fans with a video of her doing house chores.

As published by YEN.com.gh, Fella Makafui was seen busy like a house girl would be.

Starting the from Kitchen, Fella is seen cleaning her burner, the sink, and then checking on the food that seemed to be on fire.

She then moved to the hall to clean where she is seen dusting the sofa, the center table, and then the flat screen television on the wall.

Source: YEN.com.gh