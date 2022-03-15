Most-talked-about Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has said she is back in Accra to take her 'balance' from those who wish to donate to her father's funeral

She noted that some people could not make it to Kumasi but she is aware they have gifts for her and her late father

While people reacted to the announcement, Afia said her haters could also tell their fathers to die

Controversial media personality, actress, and businesswoman, Afia Schwar, has announced that whoever could not make it to her father’s funeral in Kumasi but wishes to make donations to her can do so in Accra.

Afia made this announcement when she shared a video happily dancing to one of Daddy Lumba’s songs and making funny gestures.

She wrote in the caption that she was back in Accra to collect the “balance”, that is, the donation of those who could not make it to the funeral.

She added that whoever does not understand her request could also ask their father to die so the person would make money as she has done.

Fans react to Afia’s video

The video has triggered massive reaction from fans. Many of them have found Afia’s post funny.

One actress, Kisa Gbekle, however, responded to Afia’s message and said she would soon visit her home with her personal donation.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh here:

kisagbekle: “I will be home soon with mine mummy.”

her_ladyship_adasi: “we know ourselves wai.”

afia_baby_last: “They should go n hug a transformer.”

exquisite_clothing_hub: “Ur always teasing ur haters and I like that! Give pressure!.”

kelshekbodycare: “I love you my dear. You are a strong woman.”

um_diva2_: “never disappoint.”

chrisfosofficial: “Balance no hia paaa.”

_kobbybrown_: “i love you.”

ewuresi_2608: “U re blessed nd they can’t do anything about it.”

iampablo999: “I swear adey feel you die .. ano get you sef.”

