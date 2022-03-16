Young actress Maame Serwaa has dazzled her followers after sharing a model-like photo on social media

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has excited her followers on social media with her new post.

This time, the pretty actress released a beautiful photo of herself posing for the camera like a model.

In the photo shared on her Instagram page, Maame Serwaa was seen sitting in a nicely-designed kitchen.

Maame Serwaa has wowed fans with her latest photo Photo source: @officialmaameserwaa

Source: Instagram

She wore a white-coloured shirt-dress which covered up to her knee level. On top of the shirt-dress was a grey-coloured vest.

She matched her outfit with a long pair of boots in black colour. Her botos reached up to the length of her knees. For her hair, Serwaa went for a brunette-looking weave.

Sitting on the kitchen cabinet, the actress bent a bit and looked seriously into the camera.

In her caption for the photo, Maame Serwaa cryptic sayong:

"Might not be your cup of tea ,but someone’s sipping…..."

Maame Serwaa's model photo excites fans

Maame Serwaa's photo has stirred loads of reactions from her followers. Many have been impressed by her looks.

billgift4fashion said:

"Sexy, pretty and hot❤️❤️show themmmm."

clickseezy_photography said:

"Abooooooooooowa!!!!‼️"

mawutbelinda said:

"Maame you are looking so sweet ❤️❤️❤️."

racheal_daterush6 said:

"Woosh is the bodzy for me ❤️."

blackchyna_xx said:

"We are the wood!!!! Sit on our faces maame! ❤️."

Maame Serwaa dances to Kelvynboy's Down Flat in video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Maame Serwaa had been spotted in a video dancing to one of the latest songs in Ghana at the moment.

In the video sighted Instagram, Maame Serwaa appeared excited as she danced to Kelvynboy's Down Flat song which was playing in the background.

The actress was wearing gym clothes made up of a pink 'show your stomach' tank top over a pair of grey bodycon trousers and complimented her outfit with some pink sneakers.

Source: YEN.com.gh