Actress Akuapem Poloo got surprised as she turned 33 years old on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, and celebrated in Nigeria

Poloo got a surprise team of a saxophonist and others storming her hotel room with music and gifts on the morning of her birthday

A video of the surprise package she shared on social media sparked loads of birthday wishes from her followers

Ghanaian actress and social media influencer Akuapem Poloo, known in private life as Rosemond Alade Brown, was surprised as she celebrated her birthday.

Poloo, born June 1, 1989, turned 33 years old on Wednesday. Her birthday happened to clash with a trip to Nigeria.

But that did not stop her from celebrating as she got surprised by her hosts at her hotel in Abuja in the early morning.

Akuapem Poloo has turned 33 years old Photo source: @akuapempoloo

Source: Instagram

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, a saxophonist is seen entering the room of Poloo while playing the 'happy birthday' tune.

Another guy who followed the saxophonist pulled a wheelcart which had two packages, a hamper and a birthday cake.

Upon seeing the surprise team, Poloo burst into excitment and started shouting beofre jumping on the floor to dance her heart out.

Sharing the video, the actress indicated the surprise had een organised by one gentleman.

"I’m in tears Omg God you did it as I wanted OMG to the Great Gentleman who made this day a beautiful one for me I say God bless you Sir I’m even speechless ❤️❤️ my birthday in Abuja WOW happy birthday to me (GODS PLAN)," she said.

Poloo's fans celebrate her birthday

The video shared by Akuapem Poloo has warmed hearts of her fans online. Many have taken to the comment section to celebrate her birthday.

adepa_94 said:

"Come and see my smiling like a fool Enjoy ur day sis Edey paaaaiiiiin them."

maratrust_foodservice said:

"Looking at me just smiling ..Happy birthday darling❤️God bless your new age."

gaiseyeliz900 said:

"Awwwww BEAUTIFUL ❤️ ❤️ Enjoy your special day with God's blessings long life and prosperity ."

sexysarraphina_ said:

"Happy birthday baby , i told u that u gonna enjoy ur birthday .congratulations @akuapem_poloo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

