Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has shown off her beautiful mother in a photo collage on social media, and she looks ageless.

The actress sported a white top over tight leggings and coordinating footwear while her mother donned an African outfit.

Sharing the image on Instagram, the actress asked ''who’s the mother in this picture?''

Photos of Sandra Sarfo Ababio and her mom. Source: Sandra Ababio

Source: Instagram

As expected, some netizens were able to identify her mother, while other eagle-eyed fans observed that the actress and her mother look alike.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below.

Social media comments

Divajuicy30 said:

''Your mother.''

Sheila.ofosu.3 said:

''Pretty like mummy.''

Jennycashes said:

''Your mum is in the dress. She is very young and beautiful. I was mesmerised the first time you posted her. Wow, is she 30?''

Vera_diamond4 commented:

''Beautiful mum and daughter.''

Drewnar said:

''I see where you get your beauty. Wow!''

Queendebbyoriginal commented:

''She is looking more beautiful as she grows.''

Tetteh2449 said:

''Your mum is really beautiful.''

Janetobeng974 commented:

''Waow, Sandra your mum is very cute.''

Theodoraegyin said:

''Woow, mummy is very beautiful .''

Mazvee comments

''Beauty runs through the family.''

