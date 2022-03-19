Daughters of Glorious Jesus' lead singer, Mrs Cynthia Agyare Appiadu, turned a year older on Saturday, March 19, 2022

The gospel group's Instagram account posted lovely photos of Cynthia in celebration of her birthday

The photos have got many followers to join in celebrating Cynthia and wish her well on her new age

Mrs Cynthia Agyare Appiadu, the lead singer of the famous gospel music group Daughters of Glorious Jesus has turned a year older today, March 19, 2022.

In celebration of her birthday, Cynthia, as Mrs Appiadu is affectionately called, has social media with beautiful photos.

The photos, shared on the group's official Instagram page, show Cynthia looking gorgeous in different dresses and poses.

Cynthia has celebrated her birthday with 5 stunning photos Photo source: @daughters_of_glorious_jesus

Source: Instagram

While she went for a modest fashion style, she had all the looks on point as she combined African print and other materials perfectly.

Sharing the photos, the trio's account described Cynthia as evergreen and prayed for God's blessings and favour.

"Happy birthday to the evergreen Mrs Cynthia , We pray for God’s continued blessings and favour!."

Ghanaians celebrate Cynthia

Following the post, many gospel lovers and followers of the group have joined in wishing Cynthia a happy birthday. Below are some of the wishes compiled by YEN.com.gh.

abeikusantana said:

"@daughters_of_glorious_jesus Happy Birthday to our Precious Legendary Mrs Cynthia Apeadu of DAUGHTERS OF GLORIOUS JESUS fame. Your voice and ministration has been a huge blessing to Nations and Generations. God richly Bless you."

glory_me_akosuah said:

"Glorious birthday to you mama cee…May u have fresh anointing to do more …God bless you."

mabeladzogble

"Happy birthday to you Mum❤️ continue to shine in the glory of God love you so much ❤️."

okyer3mnanayawsomuah said:

"Blissful Birthday may JEHOVAH-Machsi continue to bless you with strength and long life Amen."

lillianbrown5037 said:

"Happy glorious and blessed birthday to you mummy..more grace❤️❤️❤️."

"landisharthur_ said:

"Legendary Mama Cynthia..Girls prefect!God bless your new age❤️."

