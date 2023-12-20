Curvaceous Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu got many people falling in love with her natural beauty when she stepped out without wearing makeup

She was spotted at a public lounge, standing by the bar while rocking a fitted outfit that accentuated her fine curves

Many people spoke about her voluptuous figure, while others spoke about how she rose to fame

Famous Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu got many drooling over her natural beauty when she stepped out without wearing makeup.

Hajia Bintu showed off her natural beauty

Hajia Bintu was spotted at a public lounge in Accra as she flaunted her thick curves in a video that was shared on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper.

The Ghanaian socialite rocked a cropped tank top that showed off her bosoms and a bit of her belly. She paired it with a fitted skirt that accentuated her voluptuous figure.

She wore a bob wig and no makeup as she stepped out, showing off her natural beauty.

Video of Hajia Bintu flaunting her curves in a public lounge.

Ghanaians react to a video of Hajia Bintu flaunting her natural beauty

Many people gushed over the natural beauty of Hajia Bintu as they complimented her look. Others also spoke about how her fine curves made her famous and how others have not been as lucky as her.

osayemiiiit said:

If we are going to be honest, her natural body is

worldeffect44 said:

Am very proud of this girl…..many have bum but they ain’t popping like Bintu…it’s one thing to hustle but another to make it. Congrats.

ridowills268 said:

So dis girl kraa can’t she sit at one place.. aaaba

starboy440 said:

What at all is in this girl nyash that y’all promote her that much.what is inside nyash?

mamaquality_gh said:

But this lady is naturally beautiful mostly she goes out without makeup

money_fest_05 said:

Boys hype the nyash make she become star!! nawa oo

deon_nana said:

Girl growing old now but she got her profit

babasani962 said:

So the only thing she is proud of is her bum? Lord have mercy.

