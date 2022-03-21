One of Ghana's finest television presenter, Joyce Serwaa Amihere, has participated in Kelvyn Boy's Down Flat Challenge

Serwaa danced gently and beautifully making the exact moves others make in the trending challenge

Many people are stunned at Serwaa's dance and have said she is really a good dancer, better than those she was dancing with

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere, has taken part in the trending Down Flat challenge and many are stunned.

She was dancing with Multimedia’s Lexis Bill and a contestant of the Next TV Star reality show that is held on GHOne TV.

Serwaa made beautiful dance moves according to the dance challenge, but did not gently perhaps because of her dress and long heels.

A collage of Serwaa Amihere and Kelvyn Boy. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere @kelvynboy/Instagram

Source: Instagram

While dancing, Serwaa kept smiling and flaunting her beautiful white set of teeth.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Fans react to Serwaa’s dance moves

The video has been admired by some social media users and they have praised Serwaa.

Sarah Esi Nyaniba, for instance, wrote that Serwaa is a good dancer:

sarahesinyaniba: “Serwaa is a good dancer.”

Naa Isah Issah commented that Serwaa could dance better than Lexis Bill:

naaisahissah: “Ah serwaa can even dance than Lexis.”

Akoto Whitney admired Serwaa’s beautiful dress:

akotowhitney: “Serwaa nice outfit.”

Serwaa Amihere celebrates 32nd birthday with gorgeous photos

Serwaa Amihere was in the news recently following the celebration of her 32nd birthday.

She made posts on her Instagram to praise and give thanks to God for making her see another fruitful year being added to her years.

Serwaa is beautiful, and those close to her often tell of her kindness toward them, meaning that Serwaa is not only beautiful physically but also inwardly.

She is also known for her class and style given the way she carries herself on social media.

YEN.com.gh earlier published eight photos showing how gorgeous Serwaa really is.

DJ Switch wins Down Flat dance challenge

Earlier, youngest Ghanaian DJ, Erica Brabulu Tandoh, known popularly as DJ Switch, has blown fans off their feet with a beautiful dance video she shared online.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, she took part in the trending Kelvynboy’s Down Flat dance challenge.

As talented as ever, DJ Switch is seen making dance moves so effortlessly and beautifully that one would be tempted to watch the video more than 100 times. Fans could not help but praise the young talented woman.

Source: YEN.com.gh