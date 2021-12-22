Instagram is currently going crazy over photos of Hanardy Hawa, a Ghanaian model based in the United States of America (USA).

Hawa has really been disturbing her followers on Instagram with her sumptuous photos.

The model's beauty is not enough as her curvy shape has been the focal point.

Hanardy Hawa: 17 photos of US-based Ghanaian model serving IG fans with her beauty

Source: Instagram

Hawa, who is known on Instagram as Empressnard is the creator and CEO of invizybynard, a firm that deals in waist trainers.

YEN.com.gh has gathered 17 photos of Hawa that prove she is the hottest model on Instagram.

1. Always smiling:

2. Orange looks:

3. Flaunting it:

4. Hawa is really hot:

5. Check her looks and pose:

6. Big like the elephant:

7. On the streets of US:

8. Looks beautiful in her outfit:

9. Hawa on the move:

10. See-through outfit:

11. Red and white:

12. Super:

13. On the chair pose:

14. Feeling herself here:

15. Another one:

16. A true model:

17. One for the album:

