Serwaa Amihere has turned 32 years on March 8, and she is full of praise to God Almighty for the milestone

She has shared beautiful photos to mark the day and has called her friends, fans, and followers to celebrate with her

Serwaa has proven that she is beautiful inside and out and has class, style, and unique in her own ways

One of Ghana’s finest broadcasters, Serwaa Amihere, has celebrated her 32nd birthday of March 8, 2022, and fans are loving her.

Serwaa made posts on her Instagram to praise and give thanks to God for making her see another fruitful year being added to her years.

Serwaa is beautiful, and those close to her often tell of her kindness toward them, meaning that Serwaa is not only beautiful physically but also inwardly.

She is also known for her class and style given the way she carries herself on social media.

See 8 of Serwaa’s beautiful photos that tell how unique she is.

1. Dazzling in white and cream with her face toward heaven, Serwaa thanks God for turning 32:

2. Glittering in red, Serwaa's favourite colour. The GHOne broadcaster lets out an infectious smile that cannot be hidden:

3. Describing Serwaa is beautiful, gorgeous, and pretty is not just enough for the image in this photo:

4. Serwaa never goes wrong with the colour red!:

5. Even in black, Serwaa shines brightly:

6. Always beaming with smiles:

7. Another red dress on another day. This photo simply shows that red is for Serwaa, and Serwaa is made for red:

Nana Aba Anamoah celebrates Serwaa Amihere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah, sent Serwaa Amihere beautiful wishes on her 32nd birthday.

In that report, Nana Aba wrote some heartwarming words for Serwaa, showing the depth of love she has for her.

Nana Aba described Serwaa as her “superstar daughter” and also her “confidant”.

Many are proud of the friendship, love, and closeness of the two women who have proven that their bond cannot be broken no matter how hard the 'enemy' tried.

