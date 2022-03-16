Ghana's youngest DJ, DJ Switch, has warmed the hearts of her fans with a video of her dancing beautifully

She took part in the trending Kelvyn Boy's Down Flat challenge and made dance moves that are uncommon

Her fans have sang her praises online with some describing her as Ghana's youngest and talented entertainer

Youngest Ghanaian DJ, Erica Brabulu Tandoh, known popularly as DJ Switch, has blown fans off their feet with a beautiful dance video she shared online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on DJ Switch’s Facebook, she took part in the trending Kelvynboy’s Down Flat dance challenge.

As talented as ever, DJ Switch is seen making dance moves so effortlessly and beautifully that one would be tempted to watch the video more than 100 times.

She sang alongside dancing and this has captured the hearts of her fans.

Fans hail DJ Switch dancing video

The video has triggered massive reaction from fans with many praising the young girl

Maame Tawiah, for instance, described her performance as great moves:

Maame Tawiah: "Great moves."

Val Sasay was full of admiration for DJ Switch:

Val Abubakar Sesay: "Beautiful. Love from Sierra Leone."

Nobel could not keep calm over DJ Switch’s performance:

Noble Mo Najem: "You're on course baby girl! Keep promoting good music regardless! Dj Switch Ghana."

Edward Amofa says DJ Switch has good talent:

Amofah Edward: "You're getting beautiful everyday. Keep going high my love ....You got talent ..."

Rexford called DJ Switch Ghana’s youngest talented DJ of our time:

Rexford Polle Nangsofaa: "Young talented DJ of our time. Great moves."

Orlensia called for massive support for DJ Switch because she is super talented:

Orleansia Queenrock Rasberry: "This girl is soo beautiful and very talented, we should support her massively she is taking Gh places as such a young age … we praying for you hun."

Sun Gad called DJ Switch the best energetic dancer in Ghana:

Sun Gad: "So lovely. You're the best energetic dancer in."

Empress called DJ Switch’s dance wonderful:

Empress Curie. "This dance is wonderful."

Mhaame Efua could not stop admiring DJ Switch:

Mhaame Efua Papaabi: "Wow beautiful moves and the vibes is mwaaaah."

DJ Switch mimicks Shatta Wale

Earlier, DJ Switch mimicked Shatta Wale in a video that has got many people hailing her on social media.

She mimicked how Shatta Wale warned that regardless of how long he has known someone, he would not hesitate to delete and block the person.

Her attitude, voice, and overall mannerism had DJ Switch looking exactly like Shatta Wale and this convinced people that the young girl is super talented.

Source: YEN.com.gh