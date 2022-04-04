Actor Majid Michel has waded into the debate surrounding the legalsation of Indian hemp famed as 'wee' on local parlance

According to the actor-turned-pastor, 'wee' was God-made and added he did not really mind if it was legalised

There has been a growing national debate which stems from a global discourse on the legalisation or otherwise of the plant

Multiple award-winning actor-now-turned-preacher, Majid Miche,l has said that ‘weed’ is a God-made plant which he believes there is nothing with it if legalised.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on modernghana.com, the on-screen personality said he had done drugs before and added that he did not see anything wrong with ‘wee’ because it was God-made.

While speaking in an interview, the actor recounted the hard drugs he did in the past and stated that he never saw anyone overindulge in ‘wee’.

“I’ve never heard of anybody who has overdosed on weed… I’ve done things out of weed. I’ve done cocaine...," he added.

The actor added that although 'wee' is made by God for medicinal purposes, one is not expected to be violent after taking it.

He recommended brewing and drinking weed as compared to the regular style of smoking.

“Maybe because of the smoke… maybe that’s why health-wise, it is advisable for people to brew and drink it because that is not wrong at all. You drink teas, don’t you,” he said.

Despite his support for the legalization of the substance, Majid Michel urged government to take full responsibility before taking such steps.

"Before the government decided to pass a law for the legalization of weed then they must make sure that they have exhausted all possible avenues by learning from countries that have done it,” he suggested.

