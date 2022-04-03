Social media influencer, Kwaku A Plus, has spoken on just one secret that men look out for in a woman before deciding to marry her.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, A Plus was speaking in an interview with Zionfelix when he made the revelation.

According to him, the one thing is the woman’s mother.

Kwame A Plus and wife Akosua Vee. Photo credit: @kwameaplus/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He explained that for a marriage to last and be sweet, it depends on the woman’s mother, as well as on the father’s mother.

According to him, if the woman’s mother is able to receive the man well and hospitably, it is a good sign that the marriage will work.

During the dating period, if they accept you well as his boyfriend. To the extent that should you be locked up somewhere, can you call your girlfriend’s mother tell her what is happening.”

If you should get a call like ‘Oh, Bro Felix, I have cooked. Come home and enjoy some meal’, then you know it is a good sign,” A Plus said.

He added that this was part of the many things he looked out for to marry his wife.

Video pulls massive reactions

The video has triggered massive reactions online and some people could not agree more with A Plus on his point.

Some directly commented: “it is true” and went on to relate their own experiences.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

afi.8684: “That's very true coz my husband married me because of how my mother received him.”

_lormiiiii_: “Very true ,a lot of things count aside from love ,love is just a secondary matter koraaa.”

anastasiapink1: “I agree with the Kwame.”

sagoe.abena: “Very true! God bless you.”

joojoampofo: “This man is brilliant God bless you.”

whats_up_gh: “Herrr ..kwame is wise..he's mentioned a very important factor..the wife's mum...alot depends on her if the marriage will survive.”

stay_woke_8787: “U doing great man.”

maame_saka: “This is 100 percent true.”

adwoawillmakeit5: “Very true.”

bra_qkwaku: “True.”

nanaama_edwards: “And is very true.......”

shield_baby: “Very true.”

sheba.barnor: “True paa.”

nananaisy: “Men of this days hmmm he wouldn’t want to see any of ur family because of their bad mind mpo”

nanafriedrichshafen: “So true, I broke up with my former girlfriend coz the mom was more demanding than the daughter mpo. Eno fooowaa gold digger paa.”

wussahg: “@nanafriedrichshafen Hmm I also broke up with my boyfriend because the mom, the sisters, and the guy himself are so demanding sometimes when they ask me for money, and I couldn't get it for them then my boyfriend got mad at me.”

Source: YEN.com.gh