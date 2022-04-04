Funny Face has opened up about his state of depression during an exclusive interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso

The comic actor indicated that the issues he was facing led him to believe that he had no reason to continue living

Funny Face was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after he relapsed a number of times which were triggered by his failed relationship

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face, known in real life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro has said the depressive episode he encountered months ago almost caused him to lose his life.

According to him, during that time he had no reason to live due to the fact that he was depressed and thought he was going to die.

While speaking in an interview with Delay and sighted by YEN.com.gh on pulse.com.gh, Funny Face pointed out that, the situation was triggered by the split of his relationships and the loss of access to his twin daughters.

“I think when you go through a divorce, you need to heal first before you go into the next relationship. Or not just through divorce. When you go through a broken relationship, you need to heal. Because if you don’t heal and you get into the next relationship, you are just sitting on a time bomb; it will blow," Funny Face noted.

He recounted that during the time he was receiving treatment, he was not focused on fighting for his consciousness as he should have.

However, when his situation grew worse and he realized there are people who looked up to him, he mustered the courage to fight for his mental health.

Funny Face went on to apologize to Adebayor, Bola Ray, Fadda Dickson and all the people he verbally abused during the depression period.

"When you are depressed, you need a word of hope. You expect someone to encourage and console you. No, I was not myself. I want to use your platform to apologize to them again. Bola Ray and his mother, Fadda Dickson and Adebayor," he noted.

“I don’t blame anyone for what I went through. Because Adebayor, Bola Ray and Father Dickson advised me but at that time, you wouldn’t hear any advice because of the depression.”

