Maame Serwaa, the wife of Kumawood star Lil Win, clapped back at two ladies and TikTok, who called her out for not being a supportive wife after his ghastly accident

According to the critics, she should have flown from America to Ghana to cater to the injured actor and also to demonstrate the true love she claimed she had for him

The TikTok video of Maame Serwaa jamming to an Amakye Dede song sparked massive debate in the comments

Maame Serwaa Nkansah, the wife of actor and comedian Lil Win, has clapped back at critics who called her out for not treating her husband's accident as an emergency.

Lil Win's wife Maame Serwaa and photos after his accident. Image Credit: @ohemaaprettygold, @myjoyonline and @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win's wife replied to trolls on TikTok

According to critics, Mrs Nkansah, who became an American citizen in April 2024 and lives in the US with three of the actor's children, should have flown to Ghana when she heard about his involvement in a car accident.

One of the critics with the TikTok handle, Adomba, raised a concern about Maame Serwaa not coming to Ghana to take good care of the actor. In response, she said,

"He understands why I'm still here."

Another TikToker, Olivia Adom, advised her that it was the time for her to show that she truly loved Lil Win, and she blasted her for dressing exquisitely and singing to Amakye Dede's Yeyi Wo Baabia Ko Baabi in the car. Responding to her, Lil Win's wife wrote,

"Madam you don't know better than me."

Below are screenshots of Maame Serwaa's reply to critics.

Lil Win's Wife clapped back at critics. Image Credit: @ohemaaprettygold

Source: TikTok

Reactions to the video

The video triggered some of Maame Serwaa's fans who were concerned about whether she truly loved her husband, Lil Win, since she was not in the country to cater to his needs after sustaining injuries after the accident.

Others also commented on the song she sang while seated comfortably in the car and driving around town.

Below are the reactions:

user1511601843408 said:

please are you still in love with your man?

@Philadelphiaba Maakuaaduobe said:

With time everything will be fine sweetie Adom nyankopong is in control

juanbabe24gmail.co said:

pls don't mind them ok? Your husband is ok

nancyfosa said:

I understand you my pretty lady because my Husband is not here with me.

obaafiajustluv said:

This song is what I have been talking about: if I were your husband, I would leave this country. The title of the movie was really meant for him.// A COUNTRY CALLED GHANA//

Below is a video of Maame Serwaa responding to critics about her husband's accident.

"God of miracles": Lil Win's broken neck instantly healed by a spiritual man

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win was involved in a car accident that claimed the life of a three-year-old boy over a month ago.

The actor appeared before the court twice as he tried to battle his case to avoid a prison sentence.

However, his recent appearance at his church, Believers Worship Centre, sparked a frenzy online after his broken neck was healed by a spiritual man of God.

Source: YEN.com.gh