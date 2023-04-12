Ghanaian business owner and model, Hamamat, shared her first family photos, which featured her husband

The beautiful model posted the photos to celebrate her husband, who she referred to as her partner in crime, on his birthday

Fans of Hamamat who have longed to see the photos shared their joy over the beautiful family who looked happy in the photos

Ghanaian business owner and model, Hamamat shared photos of her husband on her Instagram page to celebrate him on his birthday.

Hamamat Montia and partner Mr Samuel Afari Dartey on vacation. Photo Source: @iamhamamat

Source: Instagram

The photos, which also feature their children, have been trending on social media, drawing compliments from Ghanaians.

The CEO of Hamamat Africa Beauty has promoted Ghanaian culture with her stunning traditional African outfits while 'preaching' to her fellow women, especially Africans, to love their skin and avoid self-hate.

Her husband, who was all smiles in the photos, played with his children and posed for the cameras. Hamamat referred to him as her partner in crime and hashtagged "odoy3wo"

Her fans flooded her comment section with words of excitement and joy river her happy-looking family.

See Hamamat's post about her husband's birthday on Instagram below

Ghanaians in awe as Hamamat shares pictures of her handsome lover

pebbleblupeach

He’s with the most beautiful woman in the world

ama_says

They’ve reconciled? Nice.

plus_s

That's her husband....❤️

thatafricagirlgh

Is he not Aqua Safari man? Anyway happy birthday Sir, long lives and stay blessed

lilian.quist

Which partner? Business or partner, as in boyfriend girlfriend?? Explain further

qwx.csi

Mr Odi congratulations hbd

yuriintinmatetalk

Stunning family

