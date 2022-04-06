Rapper Black Sherif has indicated that he had a backup plan when he decided to go into full-time music

According to the First and Second Sermon hitmaker, he would have ventured into dealing in spare parts if he saw he was struggling with music

Black Sherif is currently gaining massive plaudits over the release of his latest song Kwaku The Traveller which is going viral

Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif famed as Black Sherif or Blacko, has opened up about the kind of business he would have done aside from music.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Naa Ashorkor on Asaase Radio, Black Sherif said he was understudying his dad and would have joined his business.

The First and Second Sermon hitmaker said his father was a spare parts dealer and he was going to take part in the family business.

Black Sherif was speaking on the back of a situation where his music career did not materialize and made him who he was today.

The rapper indicated that he would have probably gone through with school and then join his dad in his business because it was his own 'dream'.

Black Sherif said the father was a spare parts dealer in Konongo and it was almost sure that he was going to join too until his big break put him in the crosshairs of massive success in the music industry.

The musician has managed to gain his way into the hearts and minds of many Ghanaians and people on the African continent and beyond.

He recently released a song titled Kwaku The Traveller which is gaining airplay in Ghana and beyond and has seen many people performing to it.

Kwaku The Traveller Challenge: Jackline Mensah Remakes Rapper's Epic Performance In Video

Meanwhile, award-winning Ghanaian TikTok star Jackline Mensah has recreated her own rendition of Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller song at the recent 3Music Awards.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Tik Tok content creator was seen standing under the shower while holding what looked like a microphone stand.

She was wearing a black shirt over a pair of black trousers as she sang Black Sherif's hit song, Kwaku The Traveller.

