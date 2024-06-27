Asake flaunted a private jet on social media, which earned him praise from fans

Fans dragged Medikal for deleting a social media post, in which he bragged that he had more money than Asake

The rapper has flaunted a private jet on social media to prove his wealth to netizens

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, is trending on social media over an old post he made to brag about his wealth and shade Nigerian music star, Asake.

Medikal flaunts private jet on social media

Medikal took to social media to prove to his critics that he is one of Africa's wealthiest artistes.

The rapper shared a photo of himself chilling in front of a private jet. In the post, Medikal implied that he had acquired the brand-new private jet with his money.

Medikal made the social media post responding to netizens trolling him for deleting an old tweet.

In the deleted social media post from May 12, 2024, Medikal bragged that he was wealthier than Asake.

However, Asake flaunted a private jet on social media, which prompted netizens to descend on the Ghanaian rapper.

Netizens pressured Medikal also to flaunt his private jet, which he has now done.

Check the social media post below:

Netizens react to Medikal flaunting the private jet on social media

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Medikal flaunting a private jet on social media.

@green_dolla1 commented:

"Asake rent PJ you people start talk say he buy am. Now MDK too come show ein own diɛ same people hailing Asake say make MDK show docs . Y’all problems too much pass the system sef "

@bra_kobbie_ commented:

"Don’t finish the bottle and feel like you can fly the plane mdk yesr3wo"

@CountryCalledGH commented:

"This ain’t your jet bro. It’s for Shatta Wale no lies bro."

@Lechiboroni commented:

"know the difference between an owner & renter"

@hark72431 commented:

"Settings gone wrong "

@NoMistake_ commented:

"How people believe say Asake buy the PJ with this simple caption dey marvel me. Una dey believe everything for social media Olamide, his boss sef no buy PJ"

Yvonne Nelson looks pretty as she bonds with Medikal at her school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal made a notable appearance at the Yvonne Nelson International School, where he visited to see his daughter, Island.

During his visit, he met with the school's proprietor, renowned actress Yvonne Nelson.

In a video shared on the rapper's Snapchat page, Medikal was bonding with Yvonne Nelson.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

