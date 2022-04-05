Sonnie Badu has given massive props to young rapper Black Sherif following the latter's achievements

The man of God indicated that the First and Second Sermon hitmaker was setting himself up to win a Grammy for Ghana

Sonnie Badu was in the news recently when he spoke about Medikal while comparing him to David, Sister Derby's new lover

Founder and leader of Rock Hill Church and gospel music sensation, Sonnie Badu, has said he is hopeful Black Sherif can win Ghana a Grammy award in the future.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the renowned gospel artiste hailed the sensational singer and rapper for breaking into the Nigerian music scene in the past few months.

From his own experience, such a feat was very difficult since the Nigerian market provided stiff competition for music from other countries.

“Breaking through the borders of Nigeria with music is not a joke. I've been here over 10 years and Nigeria is home for me when it comes to music.

The internationally recognized gospel musician added that he was “very proud” of Black Sherif who is known in real life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif.

Sonnie Badu went on to entreat Black Shrif to “remain humble and focused” and “stay clean” to ensure he continue releasing “more bars.”

After the night of March 26, when Black Sherif won 4 awards – his first awards ever – and dished out an incredible performance at the 2022 3Music Awards, the applause has grown louder.

Both Ghanaian and foreign artistes have lauded Black Sherif’s song, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’, ever since he released it some days ago.

It is as a result of the frontier breaking exploits that the song has achieved that caused Sonnie Badu to praise him for seamlessly entering the Nigerian music landscape.

