Award-winning Ghanaian TikTok star Jackline Mensah has recreated her own rendition of Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller song at the recent 3Music Awards.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Tik Tok content creator was seen standing under the shower while holding what looked like a microphone stand

She was wearing a black shirt over a pair of black trousers as she sang Black Sherif's hit song, Kwaku The Traveller.

While singing the song, the Tik Tok star who is sometimes referred to as Laasu, zoomed the camera in and opened the shower from behind to release her own version of 'raindrops' on her.

To prevent her hair from getting wet, Jackline Mensah wore a polythene bag over her head.

After posting teh video, Jackline Mensah captioned it:

"Let the challenge begin eeiii Kweku wo di asem b3ba ooo @blacksherif_ #kwekuthetraveller"

Fans react to Jackline Mensah's video

Many fans and followers of Jackline took to the comment section to react to the post she made.

iammzgee came in with the comment:

"You people won’t kill us o"

Blogger monteozafrica also noted:

"You will give people hypertension by all means u this girl"

gold_the_mc wrote:

"Nice way to get the shower on"

Black Sherif himself reacted with some laughing emojis.

Tik Tok Star Asantewaa Remakes Black Sherif's Raindrop Video; Fans React

Meanwhile, award-winning Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena known online as Asantewaa has also created her own rendition of Black Sherif's 3Music Awards performance.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the content creator was seen standing inside what looked like her plush makeshift home studio.

She was wearing a black spaghetti op as she sang Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller song in the self-recorded.

While singing the song, water started pouring on her head from above just like what happened on the stage of 3Music Awards some weeks ago during Black Sherif's performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh