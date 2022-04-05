Funny Face has recounted what happened to him on the very first day he tried Indian hemp in his life

According to him, he felt like leaving home and going to direct traffic at the Kasoa Market

The popular comedian earlier indicated that he got so depressed that he thought it was the end for him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro famed as Funny Face has shared a one-time experience he had after he took in Indian hemp popularly known as 'wee'.

While speaking in an interview with media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso famed as Delay on the Delay Show and sighted by YEN.com.gh on ghanaweb.com, Funny Face recounted his 'wee experience'.

According to him, he felt like going all the way to the Kaso highway to direct traffic after he smoked 'wee' for the very first time.

Photos of Funny Face. Source: therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"All my life I have smoked once. That day, I felt like going to the Kaso market to direct traffic. I promised and vowed never to take that again," Funny Face told Delay on the Delay Show.

He went on to add that the herb had a huge toll on him since in reality, there were no roads in the market to start with.

Funny Face also touched on the fact that he took alcohol for the first time when his issues with his relationships started.

According to him, it was a friend who introduced him to drinking but he admitted that drinking beer made him feel okay even though his head did not stop spinning after downing some bottles.

Majid Michel Speaks On Legalisation Of 'Wee' Says It Was Made By God

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that multiple award-winning actor-now-turned-preacher, Majid Michel has said that ‘weed’ is a God-made plant which he believes there is nothing with it if legalised.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on modernghana.com, the on-screen personality said he had done drugs before and added that he did not see anything wrong with ‘wee’ because it was God-made.

While speaking in an interview, the actor recounted the hard drugs he did in the past and stated that he never saw anyone overindulge in ‘wee’.

Source: YEN.com.gh