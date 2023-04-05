Ghanaian actor and football team owner, Yaw Dabo was spotted dribbling some white children in Germany

The actor who wore a Dortmund team jersey was the only black person among them as he dribbled them without knowledge of his age

Dabo's fans have reacted to the video and spoken about how Dabo was manoeuvring his way through them with the ball as if he was a child

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor and football team owner, Yaw Dabo was seen dribbling some white children in Germany.

The actor seems to be having a good time outside Ghana after he was spotted with some Ghanaian celebrities in his videos from abroad.

Yaw Dabo was spotted dribbling white kids in Germany and has caused a stir Photo source: @leviusdavenport

Source: TikTok

In the trending video, the actor wore a Dortmund jersey and played football with some children in Germany who wore blue jerseys.

He looked smallish than the other kids even though they were believed to be children under 12 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Dabo dribbled through them and passed to his teammates and could be seen enjoying himself. However, the white kids with whom he played with him like their equals and tackled him when necessary.

Watch the video of Yaw Dabo dribbling white children in Germany

Some Ghanaians reacted to the funny videos of Yaw Dabo playing football with white children in Germany

Kofi Charles commented:

They don't know they are playing with their grandfather

Gh Bishop commented:

They think he's 14, he's 44

Kabiru Carlos715 commented:

The children have no idea who they are playing with...grand paaaa

Noah Commodore darling boy commented:

heard it also, Ewuradi mewu. Funny old man

Darlington commented:

Dabo wearing the legendary number 10 jersey

Yaw Dabo speaks French with a young white kid in Paris

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Yaw Dabo was spotted speaking French with a French boy in Paris alongside Ghanaian skit maker Ama Tundra and blogger, Zionfelix.

Dabo, who walked with his arms wide open and far from his body, told Ama Tudra and his colleagues that it was a walk for people outside Ghana.

Fans have reacted to the hilarious video as Dabo struggles to pronounce a single word in the cooked French vocabulary he was using.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh