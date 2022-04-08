A throwback video that has popular and talented Ghanaian musician Black Sherif as a footballer has surfaced on the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The young man seems to have passion for football and has started off as a footballer struggling for coverage.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Black Sherif is seen on a football field with some other guys.

A collage of Black Sherif now and then. Photo credit: @blacksherif_ @ghanaonline/Instagram

Source: Instagram

It seems they had come on break as he was seen drinking water from a bottle. One guy was taking a video and Black Sherif was heard calling on the guy to fix the camera on him because he had scored two goals.

Video me, I have scored two goals. You can ask them. Video me,” Black Sherif said while beating his chest in pride.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Video inspires many people

Black Sherif’s video has inspired a lot of young people and they have reacted massively.

Some of them acknowledged that he has been forcing to do things for himself and he has been rewarded with his music talent.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

samueljose7110: “The hustling be real.”

forever_derrick: “He said video me.”

official_joeflex: “God do am give sad boys!!”

easy.sneakers25: “So where unna dey get this video cos eiii.”

el.petra663: “The zeal has always been there.”

kofi_rassko: “His energy is since the 80s Blacko ooo.”

cashd_ude: “Aggressiveness.”

shaikemunzoo_: “Support the youth from Konongo that !!!”

fidelity3218: “Blacko.”

Audiomack Lists Black Sherif As Nigerian Musician After Kwaku The Traveller Release

Source: YEN.com.gh