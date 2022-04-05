Musician platform, Audiomack, has courted the anger of Ghanaians after it mistakenly listed Black Sherif as a Nigerian musician instead of Ghanaian.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Audiomack released the names of five most-streamed song for the week, and this included Black Sherif’s Kwaku The Traveller song.

He was named together with American rappers and songs, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Juice WRLD, and Young Boy Never Broke Again.

A collage of Black Sherif and the post by Audiomack. Photo credit: @audiomack @blacksherif_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

However, while each of the American rappers and songs had the American flags to show where they are from, Black Sherif had a Nigerian flag.

Ghanaians react to Audiomacks’ mistake

This has not gone down with Ghanaian social media users and they have protested greatly with their comments.

Some were of the view that Audiomack was looking down on Ghana, while some say audiomack should be sued.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh

mr__afful: “This app won mess up. Is Black a Nigerian or a Ghanaian wey dem go put Nigerian flag for ein name side.”

hommie696: “Why Nigeria’s flag.”

fsrounds: “Naija dey intimidate ghana for music inside god!!”

quannyy___: “But why them put naija flag for blacko front.”

benyagloria: “I beg remove the flag.”

troydini_b: “So dey have undermine Ghana already oh her.”

kwamebranding: “Why the Nigerian Flag.”

nanaop_gh: “The thing shock them that's why they've put Nija flag but they should behave oo they can't give our glory to Nija.”

ocanseylizzy: “I wonder why it should be Nigerian flag instead of Ghana flag.”

minash.x: “So they are taking him from us abi?.”

iamchrislarry: “@audiomack behave yourselves oooooo, our SuperStar @blacksherif_ is a proud Ghanaian based in Ghana warisdat”

ak_jindu: “Na Nigeria audiomack give am the streams Na why.”

nanaadwoagem: “Eiiii Mese he's even born in Nigeria that's what I saw today.”

innocentghfada: “Na Alata people they do Hip Hop.”

blogger_acostic: “Aaaaah Aswear oooo how come.”

teens_ghana_: “We go take them go court.”

cliffordjames_cj: “Behave yourself @audiomack like he just said.”

asaregodsent: “@audiomack change it asap.”

iam_miz_gigie: “@audiomack Please come again.. pleeeeeaaaaaseeee .”

Source: YEN.com.gh