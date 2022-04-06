A new video of YOLO actor Aaron Adatsi's son, Ronny, and the mother going on a walk has stunned many

The little boy is seen walking along the mother on the streets and he was excited perhaps because it is first steps

Many fans are happy as they observed that Ronny Adatsi has grown so fast in the new video shared by the mother

A video of You Only Live Once (YOLO) star Aaron Adatsi’s son, Ronny Adatsi, going on a walk with the mother, has popped up.

Ronny looks all-grown and very tall as he walked alongside the mother with the palm in the mother’s hand on the street.

While they walked, the all-grown boy is heard making some baby sounds and gestures as if to say he was engaging the mother in a conversation.

A collage of Aaron Adatsi and family.

Source: Instagram

The proud mother looked excited as she walked with her child, and aptly captioned the video: “My favourite person”.

Video gets reactions

The video has triggered massive reactions from fans who have admired it so much.

Many who commented on it observed that little Ronny is growing into a big boy.

Others described the mother and baby walk as very cute:

queenekua_19: “All grown now.”

monique_selasei: “Soo cute.”

darkoahama: “He has grown so beautifully.”

anilove_bae: “Cute.”

clementafreh: “Cute.”

iam_elladiva: “My people.”

aewura_ama_danso: “He’s so grown!.”

906_jimmy: “Woow.”

906_jimmy: “He’s now grown.”

juli_anajules: “So cute.”

