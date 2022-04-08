Van Vicker has warmed many hearts with a first-time photo of her mother-in-law on a special occasion

The handsome actor decided to flaunt his wife's mother on the day she was celebrating her birthday

Van Vicker eulogised his in-law and said she was the best he had known in the whole world

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-wininng Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has turned heads on social media as he decided to celebrate his mother-in-law on the occasion of her birthday today, April 8, 2022.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the actor shared a photo of himself and his mother-in-law as they beamed with smiles.

Van Vicker was using today to celebrate his wife's mother for being a pillar in his life and that of the family.

Photos of Van Vicker. Source: iam_vanvicker

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The photo saw Van Vicker white long-sleeved shirt over a pair of red shorts while his mother-in-law wore a white straight dress.

After posting the iconic son-in-law and mother-in-law photo, Van Vicker captioned it:

"Happy birthday to my '2nd wife'. Madam, Dora Dufie Darko, you are the best mother-in-law in the whole wide World. Ma, you do all. #motherinlaw"

Fans And Celeb Friends Of Van Vicker React To The Photo

Many fans as well as friends of the handsome actor took to the comment section to react to the photo he shared.

Ghanaian blogger kobby.kyei came in with the comment:

"Happy Birthday mummy"

iyobo_tv noted:

"Happy blessed birthday to you ma and more grace mummy"

yeatto also wrote:

"Happy blessed birthday beautiful"

sasha_beiby commented:

"Happy birthday too mama"

sellygalley simply wrote:

"Aw"

Nigel Gaisie Flaunts Handsome UK-based Son As They Vacation Abroad

General Overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has been spotted in a set of photos flaunting his young handsome son for all to see.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the outspoken man of God was seen posing with his son believed to be called Nyameyiekese Gaisie for some photos.

The proud father was seen hugging his son tightly in one of the photos as they posed for some photos on the streets of the United Kingdom where they are currently having fun.

Source: YEN.com.gh