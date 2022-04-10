Samini has released lovely photos showing off his wealth on his official Instagram page for the first time

In the photos the singer was posing in front of a big mansion in East Legon with two expensive cars parked outside

Samini is regarded as one of the best Ghanaian musicians in the last 20 years as he has won many international awards

Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Emmanuel Samini, known in showbiz as Samini has released photos of having a good life.

The one-time MOBO award-winner is noted for keeping wealth to his chest and hardly would you see him showing off.

Now, he has released first-ever photos of himself flaunting a beautiful mansion on Instagram.

Samini shows off East Legon 'mansion' and cars in photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Samini)

Source: Instagram

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Samini is spotted wearing a casual outfit standing in front of a white top and a red short.

The Gyae Shi hitmaker was leaning on one of the two cars parked in front of the huge mansion and was talking on the phone.

Samini's fans give him big fans

Followers of the Dansoman-born singer have been wowed with the photos he shared on his official page.

raheemmclareef:

That Benz thou

okodie_the_barber:

The original boss

peterbarimahblantey:

King is that your estate wow Akyesaaaaaaaa

leimaryanne:

Classic! pal excellent

james.alonga:

No talk talk just humble and do it

Source: YEN.com.gh