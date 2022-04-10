Diana Hamilton has shared a beautiful family photo from the United Kingdom as they steppped out

In the photo the gospel star and her family were captured rocking in an African print looking so spectacular

The photo has caught the attention of many social media users as they extended thier compliments to her

Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has released a beautiful family photo from the United Kingdom.

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Diana and her husband and two children were seen setting out for Sunday's church.

In the photo, the reigning VGMA artiste of the year and her family were captured wearing African wear.

Diana Hamilton and family melt hearts on social media with photo (Photo credit: Instagram/Diana Hamilton)

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

Grateful to God for the gift of family.

i_am_fresher_joyce:

The lady is growing very faster oooo...she has made her twin brother look very smallish . Beautiful family though

untamedbosses:

Beautiful family

rubsdarlny___:

Now I understand why they say ladies grow faster..see how this lady has grow bigger than her twin.aaah..he looks cute doug

estherasieduefya:

Awoooo I love this

