Prophet Nigel Gaisie has flaunted his handsome lookalike son in a number of photos sighted on social media

The popular and outspoken man of God and his son are currently in the United Kingdom on vacation

They were seen having son daddy and son moments together as they strolled in shops and on the streets of UK

General Overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has been spotted in a set of photos flaunting his young handsome son for all to see.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the outspoken man of God was seen posing with his son believed to be called Nyameyiekese Gaisie for some photos.

The proud father was seen hugging his son tightly in one of the photos as they posed for some photos on the streets of the United Kingdom where they are currently having fun.

One of the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh saw Nigel Gaisie posing with his son in what looked like a clinic as they posed for some photos in the reception area.

Another photo saw Nyameyiekese posing alone in front of what looked like a matte black Lamborghini car parked in front of some apartments.

The young handsome boy was seen in a separate photo enjoying the busy nightlife in the United Kingdom as he posed for a photo for his dad.

Reports have it that Nyameyiekese Gaisie is based in the United Kingdom and that his preacher dad went all the way there to spend some time with him.

