A Ghanaian businessman who invested in the craft of Black Sherif has filed a court application against the rapper.

The businessman, Shadrach Agyei Owusu, whose company virtually served as Sherif's management is seeking to restrain the rapper from performing or taking money without his knowledge.

According to the writ of summons which has been sighted by YEN.com.gh, the applicant wants the court to stop Black Sherif and associates from performing at events or entering into agreements to perform at events or otherwise exploit his music and image without recourse to him.

Apart from the above, Agyei Owusu is seeking an order for the preservation of all funds that have accrued to Sherif from online streaming platforms and other revenue sources.

He also wants an order for the appointment of a receiver to receive any and all funds that may accrue to the defendant from the use and exploitation of his music and image.

