Kwaku The Traveller rapper Black Sherif has recently visited his hometown of Konongo in the Ashanti Region

Black Sherif who was raised in the Zongo area of the town visited the elders of his community to greet them

In a video, the rapper is seen paying homage to the elders as they offered some pieces of advice to him

Young rapper Black Sherif, known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, is the most trending music star in Ghana at the moment following the release of his Kwaku The Traveller song.

Notwithstanding his big stardom, Blacko, as Sherif is sometimes called, is a man who has not forgotten about being humble.

The 20-year-old's humble nature was put on full display as he interacted with some elders of the community where he hails from.

Black Sherif recently visited his hometown of Konongo Photo source: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif recently visited his hometown of Konongo in the Ashanti region where he was given a lovely welcome. He was seen beaming with smiles as he touched base in the neighbourhood and exchanged pleasantries with some people.

After his welcome on the streets, Sherif decided to visit some elders of the Zongo community. In a video, the rapper is seen paying homage to some of the elders who were seated on the floor.

Aside from kneeling on the floor with them, Sherif who was dressed in a 'jalabiya' paid rapt attention as he listened to some words of advice from the elders.

He then got up from the floor and bid them goodbye to much excitement from those around.

See below for the video as shared on the Instagram blog, @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Source: YEN.com.gh