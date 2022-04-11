John Dumelo's first child and son has been spotted in a new video looking excited as he played at home

The young boy was seen standing in what looked like a living room as he run about in the room

John Dumelo's young son has been noted for warming many hearts online with his photos and videos

John Dumelo Jnr, the ever-adorable young son of actor and politician John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya has been spotted in a new video enjoying his playtime.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, John Dumelo Jnr popularly known as Settor, the young boy was seen playing in what looked like a living room.

The rather excited son of John Dumelo was running around in the room as he played and was recorded by someone.

Photos of John Dumelo's son. Source: johnd_jnr

Source: Instagram

Settor appeared to have been playing with a miniature car which he got from Amalina Children's haven.

He was seen wearing a camo-coloured t-shirt and complimented it with the same colour of shorts as he beamed with smiles.

Settor tagged veteran actress Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter Baby Maxin after he shared the video online.

Fans React To Settor's Video

Many followers of the young boy took to the comment section to react to the video of John Dumelo Jnr.

berrybears came in with the comment:

"Go baby!!"

afialinear also wrote:

"Miss u"

iam.alimanstony also commented with some love-eyed emojis as she reacted to the video.

