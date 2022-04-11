A trending video of Fuse ODG getting very emotional on his wedding day has equally stirred emotions online

The UK-based Ghanaian musician appeared to be crying when he saw his wife-to-be walking down the aisle to meet him

Fuse ODG tied the knot to his Zimbabwean girlfriend of 10 years at a private but plush ceremony over the weekend

British-Ghanaian singer Nana Richard Abiona known in the world of showbiz as Fuse ODG tied the knot over the weekend in a private but plush wedding ceremony.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Antenna hitmaker who was tying the knot in a plush garden-themed wedding was seen getting emotional at a point.

When it got to when his bride had to walk down the aisle, the musician suddenly got emotional and started crying.

Fuse ODG was standing alone on the altar waiting for his bride to join him but appeared to have been overwhelmed with emotions and started jittering.

He turned to look at where his wife was coming from and started squirming and appeared to shed some tears of joy.

Fuse ODG went off the market after getting married to his longtime girlfriend, Karen Tino Jonga.

The private wedding ceremony took place at the Oasis Gardens in Accra on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

The ceremony was attended by rapper Sarkodie, actor Majid Michel, Steff London, and other top stars.

Karen Tino Jonga is a stylist and fashion and beauty entrepreneur from Zimbabwe. She co-founded Nana Dolls with Fuse ODG.

It is a black doll line for young African girls in Ghana and Africa, launched in 2019 in support of Ghana’s Year of Return campaign.

Fuse ODG and Karen Tino have been dating for the past 10 years and now they have decided to become husband and wife.

