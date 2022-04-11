Steff London has wowed social media users with her choice of fashion at Fuse ODG private wedding in Ghana

The singer has released 6 photos of herself flaunting her beauty while rocking in beautiful African print

The London-based singer is the girlfriend of Burna Boy and her photos have attracted massive reactions

Steff London, the girlfriend of Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, has dominated the headlines following her outfit to Fuse ODG's wedding.

Steff London, who is also a musician was one of the important personalities that graced the private wedding of the Azonto crooner.

Being an African wedding as Fuse ODG married Karen from Zimbabwe, Steff London didn't disappoint with her fashion.

Steff London: Burna Boy's girlfriend steals show at Fuse ODG wedding (Photo credit: Instagram/SteffLondon)

Source: Instagram

She has released 6 photos on her official Instagram page showing off her pre-dressing.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, she was dressed in a beautiful designed African fabric looking like a queen.

Captioning the photos, she wrote:

"African wedding vibez "

Social media users react to Steff London's dressing

Many fans are loving her outfit as they extended their lovely compliments to her in the comment section.

msbanks:

It’s giving Ghanian princess

julieadenuga:

I just wanna sing to you.

steelbanglez:

you look stunning steff

nwe:

African Weddings are always lit!!

