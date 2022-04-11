Callum Hudson Odoi is ready to wear Ghana's colours as he has shown his love for Ghanaian songs

In a video he was spotted jamming and displaying his dance skills to Daddy Lumba's popular song Aben Wo Ha

Callum has reportedly acquired his Ghanaian passport and he is expected to switch his nationality after playing for England's junior teams

Chelsea FC star, Callum Hudson-Odoi, has fallen in love with Ghanaian songs ahead of his international switch.

The wideman, who was born in the United Kingdom (UK) to Ghanaian parents has been spotted in a video jamming to a popular Ghanaian song.

In the video shared by a celebrated Ghanaian barber based in UK, Nikky, Callum was spotted jamming to Daddy Lumba's Aben Wo Ha.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star jams to Daddy Lumba's Abena Wo Ha (Photo credit: Instagram/Callum Hudson Odoi)

From the video, he couldn't hide his love for the song while having a nice haircut.

Fans go gaga over the video

The video has caught the attention of social media users as they couldn't have enough of Callum's swag and his love for Ghanaian songs.

kwesi_age:

We can’t wait, Qatar we coming with the African heat

frankzbeatz.it:

mad we going to change the game nd break rules

beez_mode:

Ehhhh Daddy Lumba, legendary track

iam_oxybanty:

How on earth does he understand the lyrics of this song

Callum Hudson Odoi Acquires Ghanaian Passport

The senior men's national team, Black Stars, are on the cusp of receiving a major boost prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Long-term target Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly completed processes in acquiring his Ghanaian passport.

The English-born winger of Ghanaian parentage has dropped many hints of switching his allegiance to the West African nation following a series of snubs by England boss Gareth Southgate.

In a post on Twitter, spotted by Sports Brief, the Chelsea winger was reportedly assisted to complete the process of acquiring his Ghanaian passport - a vital step in switching nationality.

