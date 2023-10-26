Medikal spoke about his latest album and announced that he is readying to host his own concert at the O2 Indigo next year

In an interview with media personality Bola Ray, the rapper revealed that the concert had been scheduled for May 3, 2024

The rapper said his album was about enjoyment and people doing what they wanted to do and said he made the album when he was going through a lot in his personal life

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has opened up about the inspiration behind his latest album, Planning And Plotting and his plans for the project. The rapper revealed he plans to host his very own concert at the prestigious O2 Indigo in London as a way to promote the album. He mentioned this during an interview with the renowned media personality Bola Ray.

Ghanaian Rapper Medikal Photo Source: Medikal

Source: Facebook

The rapper shared that the concert is scheduled to take place on May 3, 2024, which would mark a significant milestone in his career as it will be his first major concert in London. Medikal said he was determined to make it a memorable event for his fans.

Medikal, during the interview, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming show. He encouraged his fans to anticipate an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

The rapper's Planning And Plotting album has gained significant attention and acclaim since its release, and Medikal is eager to bring these songs to life on the O2 Indigo stage. According to him, he wrote the album when he was going through some personal challenges. He hinted at some surprise performances and special guest appearances and promised an unforgettable evening for all attendees.

Medikal creates new challenge for his song

In another story, Medikal has gone viral after he created a challenge for his hit song My Way which is off his Planning and Plotting album,

In the video, he was seen eating butterbread with Coca-Cola while jumping around his mansion and the street.

Many people shared diverse opinions on the challenge in the post's comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh