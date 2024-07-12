Criss Waddle, in a video, was spotted cruising in an expensive Ferrari 458, pulling up to a building where he met up with an associate

The video was recorded by a passerby who spotted the musician in the red luxury car, and it eventually made its way online

The short video intrigued many social media users who were impressed by the musician's vast wealth and admired the flashy vehicle

Popular Ghanaian musician Criss Waddle was seen cruising in a luxurious Ferrari 458 in a viral video. The eye-catching red sports car drew immediate attention as Waddle pulled up to a building to meet an associate. The video, captured by a passerby, quickly went viral, showing the musician's impressive taste in vehicles.

Ghanaian musician Criss Waddle in his Ferrari Photo Source: forgetthem7

Source: TikTok

The Ferrari 458 Italia, as highlighted by caranddriver.com, boasts an estimated base price of over $226,000, even for the 2010 model. The exact year of Waddle's Ferrari remains unclear, but its sleek design and roaring engine left no doubt about its high value.

Social media users reacted quickly to the video, expressing admiration for Criss Waddle's evident success and luxurious lifestyle. Many were particularly impressed by the model of the Ferrari, a car synonymous with wealth and sophistication. The video had fans applauding Waddle's taste and financial prowess and even comparing his wealth with other businessmen and celebrities, such as Abu Trica, who recently acquired a Lamborghini.

Criss Waddle's wealth goes beyond his music career. In recent years, he has made significant strides in real estate and other investments, amassing a considerable portfolio of properties in Accra.

Criss Waddle's Ferrari gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Bowye Nana Kay said:

You see, one thing about Waddle is he doesn’t show off but they hold pass

chukuemeka15 wrote:

u see ...u dey compare waddle to Abu trica .. waddle is loaded .

Traffic DC reacted:

Where is Abu Trica siaaa fior

Kofi6one wrote:

And people want to compare Abu Trica to him?

